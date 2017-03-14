Chanel’s New Campaign Stars Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart And Pharrell Williams
We’re so into the styling of this
Thought that Chanel was all two-pieces and pearls? Well, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams are here to tell you differently.
In 2017 luxury style brand Chanel announced it was the year of Gabrielle (Coco Chanel) and they have enlisted the help of long-time muse Cara to star in their new campaign.
To celebrate the year of Gabrielle, the fashion house will be releasing a namesake handbag along with a bunch of special projects.
We’re especially taken with this trio’s styling in the shots. It’s the perfect mix of hi-lo chic, off-duty Chanel.
This jacket is more covetable than Chanel’s espadrilles
Cara Delevingne brings skater girl cool to her look, wearing Chanel’s traditional navy tweed jacket with a paler blue hoodie and a beanie.
Pre-buzzcut Kristen also wear the jacket but with her trademark slouchy white tee, grungy eyes and a simple silver chain.
One of our faves is definitely Parrell Williams who wears HIS navy tweed jacket with a woollen hat, grey tee and layers of heavy metal chains and pearly lengths.
Even before seeing these shots we would probably have sold our nan to own a Chanel tweed jacket but now we’ve seen how cool it can be styled… Soz nan.