14 Times Celine Dion’s Wardrobe Gave Us Life

13 images

And we’re not talking about her on-stage outfits FYI!

There’s been a lot of love and hype surrounding the contents of Celine Dion’s wardrobe at late and we can strongly say it’s well warranted. From the moment she stepped out in *that* Vetements Titanic sweater last year we knew a new style queen had arrived and she’s continued to impress us with her epic dress sense ever since.

From a mustard leather Dior dress to a blue sporty co-ord by Off White, the 49-year-old singer has been able to appear both understated and flamboyant simultaneously (which is a real skill, trust us!) And her on-stage outfits are just as out-there; our fave to date has to be the spangly silver tracksuit that she chose to style with a pair of sporty hockey sock and heels. #Genius!

Minus a couple of simple jeans-and-a-top ensembles Celine Dion’s wardrobe is more often that not a) totally unobtainable (a pair of Givenchy leather dungarees retailing at £1250? No chance!) and b) slightly unwearable (we have yet to decide on a occasion when a patent python maxi coat and tan suede thigh-high boots would be socially appropriate) but after all fashion is meant to be fun, right?

So, thank you Celine for your continued #OOTD inspo. Our hearts (and outfit envy) will forever go on.