The Catwalk Sandal Dupe That You Can Now Buy For £25!
Get 'em while they're HOT
Words by Lexxi Davis
While we might wait a whole year to wait for our catwalk faves to filter down to the high street, it’s always the BEST feeling when you see your coveted piece finally pop up out of nowhere…
Last summer; we pined over the studded Alexander Wang cage sandals. And it didn’t help that all of our Insta faves were showing them off ALL over our feeds.
Like one of our fashion blogging faves Chiara Ferragni, wearing the nude style.
It just made us long for them even more… Lily Aldridge had them, so did Behati Prinsloo. Pretty much every A-lister owned them. And we didn’t.
So when we spotted these could-be-designer dupes on the high street, our heart did a actual back flip.
We found the coolest copies. And not only that, but for an absolute steal of a price, too.
Our Acting Editor Maxine, was first to buy up the caged beauties. Now the rest of the office are following suit…
Buy here: Black Criss Cross Stud Mule Sandals, £25, Missguided
And this pair from ASOS are ALMOST as good as the real deal… maybe even better with that ankle strap?
Shop here: RAID Delina Stud Fat Sandals, £34.99, ASOS
We also found the could-be-catwalk sandals in River Island, too. And they come in both black AND white colourways. Dreamy.
Shop Here: Studded Mule Sandals in White, £35, River Island
So while last summer our dream sandal was out of reach, this year the caged stud sandal world is our oyster!
But you’ll want to buy up your size quick, to avoid that sell out disappointment.