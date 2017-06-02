Get 'em while they're HOT

Words by Lexxi Davis

While we might wait a whole year to wait for our catwalk faves to filter down to the high street, it’s always the BEST feeling when you see your coveted piece finally pop up out of nowhere…

Last summer; we pined over the studded Alexander Wang cage sandals. And it didn’t help that all of our Insta faves were showing them off ALL over our feeds.

New look on @theblondesalad 🌟 #AmericanDays A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Jun 29, 2016 at 6:44am PDT

Like one of our fashion blogging faves Chiara Ferragni, wearing the nude style.

It just made us long for them even more… Lily Aldridge had them, so did Behati Prinsloo. Pretty much every A-lister owned them. And we didn’t.

So when we spotted these could-be-designer dupes on the high street, our heart did a actual back flip.

We found the coolest copies. And not only that, but for an absolute steal of a price, too.

When you snag Alexander Wang-worthy sandals for £25 👊🏻🖤 #shoestagram #shoeoftheday #babesofmissguided A post shared by Maxine Eggenberger (@maxfasheditor) on May 28, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Our Acting Editor Maxine, was first to buy up the caged beauties. Now the rest of the office are following suit…

Buy here: Black Criss Cross Stud Mule Sandals, £25, Missguided

And this pair from ASOS are ALMOST as good as the real deal… maybe even better with that ankle strap?

Shop here: RAID Delina Stud Fat Sandals, £34.99, ASOS

We also found the could-be-catwalk sandals in River Island, too. And they come in both black AND white colourways. Dreamy.

Shop Here: Studded Mule Sandals in White, £35, River Island

So while last summer our dream sandal was out of reach, this year the caged stud sandal world is our oyster!

But you’ll want to buy up your size quick, to avoid that sell out disappointment.