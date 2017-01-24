7 Cashmere Jumpers To Keep You Cosy This Weekend

7 images

Say hello to the most stylish (and snug) styles that you can shop RN.

Thanks to the freeeeeezing cold weather over the last couple of weeks cashmere is on everyone’s radar! If you ask us, no winter wardrobe is complete without the cold-weather staple of a cosy cashmere jumper. Super soft, cosy and so long as you care for it properly long-lasting it’s the ultimate winter knit.

A trusty cashmere style will keep you snug on the coldest mornings (and nights – just add a touch of glitz with a sequinned skirt, or clutch). And if, like us, you’re in the need of a January mood boost then a snug fashion forward style from our new-in edit of the best cashmere jumpers will be right up your street!

Cashmere used to be a little too spenny but thanks to your favourite high street stores it’s becoming more and more accessible. Making our #lifegoals of living in top-to-toe cashmere feel finally within reach – all hail the high street!

With cashmere jumpers available from LOOK favourite Uniqlo from just £69.90 finally we can all invest in something more than just a pair of super cosy cashmere socks!