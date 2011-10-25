Carey Mulligan Wows In Hollywood

With Carey Mulligan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Stone and Elle Fanning among the celeb attendees, last night’s 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards 2011 in LA made for one super-glam Monday night soiree. Carey Mulligan and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley led the red carpet fashion pack, thanks to their gorgeous designer dresses and even prettier make-up.

Supporting Actress winner Carey Mulligan opted for a little black dress by Bottega Veneta, but the spaghetti strap neckline, shimmering fabric and pleat panels made it more standout than safe. Her smoky eyes, nude lip and cute blonde cropped hairstyle gave the look a retro spin.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fails to bring the va-va-voom, and last night was no exception. Her Emilio Pucci dress may have been high necked and knee length, but the peekaboo lace, thigh split and fierce Christian Louboutin spike heels upped the sexy ante.

As if these two didn’t look delicious enough, last night’s awards were such a red carpet frock fest, we’ve got a whole gallery of glam looks for you to swoon over. Enjoy! GG