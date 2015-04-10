In what might be the coolest office photo of all time, Cara Delevingne just posted an Instagram shot of her and fellow cast members from the upcoming film, Suicide Squad. The supermodel is perched next to Margot Robbie, while Will Smith and Viola Davis are also included in the group snap.

Cara captioned the picture with ‘FAMILY’, suggesting she already feels at home with her new Hollywood colleagues. The film, directed by David Ayer, won’t be released until August 2016, so there’s a long wait ahead of us to see Cara in all her comic book glory. Missing from the photograph is Jared Leto, who will be playing The Joker, while Jesse Eisenberg is rumoured to be portraying Lex Luther.

The plot focuses on all our favourite legendary supervillains, who are recruited by a secret government agency to carry out dangerous missions in return for leniency. Cara’s character is listed as ‘Enchantress’, and we can’t wait to see what that entails. Roll on summer 2016!