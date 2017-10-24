You Can Now Customise Vans Trainers

Here's what you need to know...

You can finally take your trainer obsession to the next level now that one of our fave brands has announced a sassy new customising tool. Yes, Vans now lets you personalise your kicks.

Chances are you already own one (or two) pairs already, perhaps even more since style supremo, Kate Foley, wore her classic black and white high top iteration on repeat during fashion month. Which, much like any street-style-approved accessory, made Vans take the top spot on the trainer scene.

Summer dress weather in NYC 💛💛@rejinapyo A post shared by Kate Foley Osterweis (@katefoley) on May 19, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

And don’t get us wrong, we’ll always rely on said staple trainers – because a slip-on-and-go, wear-with-everything trainer is an essential part of any wardrobe – but there’s nothing we love more than a little personalisation, right?

Start by picking your shoe. Sound simple? You’ll be hard pushed to choose between the many styles on offer (Classic, Old Skool, Slip-On, Authentic – you get the idea).

Once you’ve done the hard part, it’s time to start customising. Colour, pattern, lining, lacing and even the sole – you’ve got free rein to get seriously creative.

Keep yours ultra-chic and all-white with a subtle update, or go all-out and embrace your inner maximalist – either way, you’re highly unlikely to spot anyone else wearing exactly the same pair anytime soon.

And that’s not all. This is not just limited to womens styles. Looking for a unique Christmas gift for your best pal? Something fun for kids? Maybe a gift for him? This is hands down the ultimate gift choice for trainer fans and they’re guaranteed to impress.

Sound good? Check out Vans Customs and start designer yours, stat.