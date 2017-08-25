You Can Get This AMAZING New Lingerie From Just £3

We're obsessed!

Nothing prepares us more for the weekend than shopping, and thanks to the bank holiday we’ll have even more time to browse.

Not sure about you gals, but our lingerie game needs to be seriously upped- pronto, and this exciting new collection is about to help us all out. Just call us your fashion fairies!

Pink bralet, £5

Pink brief, £3

Once you find a comfy pair of undies that you can always rely on, it’s tricky to actually wear a set that you know, doesn’t actually look like Bridget Jones cast-offs, but this pink set for just £8 from Boohoo will be comfy and pretty, too. Hallelujah!

Because who actually wants to spend £££ on filling up your nik-nak draw? Not us. And this is why we’re forever thankful to the babes at Boohoo for coming to our rescue again and again.

Red bralet, £8

Embroidered bralet, £12

Their new in collection of amazing separates and sets have got us super excited to shop, even more than usual *adds all to basket*

And what we love even more than new clothes, accessories, shoes and well everything we can accidentally spend our rent on is new purchases that can save us some dollar. Enter: the red lace, multi-strap set of actual dreams. And, it’s just £12. Eeeek.

Mia red lingerie set, £12

We’re extra excited about this drop as seen as they start from just £3 we can actually get more than just the one pair. Yay.

With gorgeous lace numbers, cutout detailing and every brief style to suit all, there’s literally everything you could want to click refresh on your drawers.

As the saying goes, always wear nice matching underwear in case you get hit by a bus, and now we can actually do this at all times thanks to these game-changers.

Thanks in advance Boohoo.com!