Camel Coats: The Best On The High Street

From long-line dusters to oversized crombies we’ve rounded up the best camel coats ready to shop RN!

Camel coats are always an iconic style choice, worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively – they’re the A-List’s go-to cover-up.

Luckily for us, the high street always likes to stay ahead of the style game and this season is exception. Coats in all shades of camel and caramel are packing the store rails, and if you fancy bagging yourself a piece of toasty camel chic, now is the time to buy into this timeless trend.

Trusted outerwear fail-safe, Zara, has a great selection of camel beauties in a range of styles and price-ranges. We’re particularly loving the tailored cut of their masculine coat; the slightly lighter shade makes it oh-so-wearable, especially when worn with a pair of raw hem skinnies and black patent brogues.

For an instant workwear update why not invest in Topshop’s double breasted trench coat. At £75 it’s quite frankly an absolute steal, and we can’t wait to wear it with our new nine-to-five wardrobe made up of this season’s essential roll-neck dresses and kick flare slacks. Plus, it’s perfect for draping over a sequined party dress for your next date night or BNO with the girls. Happy days.

And don’t forget, a camel coat will look just as fabulous worn off-duty with luxe joggers and your favourite statement sneakers. Trust us, it’ll add instant class to your casual Sunday brunch ensemble. Quite honestly, if you have to invest in any jacket trend this season, the camel coat is probably your bang-on style bet. And with so many to choose from, you really are spoiled for choice when it comes to parting with your hard-earned cash.

Now all that’s left to do is go and shop ‘em. Lucky for you we’ve searched high and low to find the best high street camel coats out RN so you don’t have to… you’re welcome ladies!