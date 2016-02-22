Burberry’s Star Studded Show

The Burberry show is the highlight of London Fashion Week for many, and this afternoon’s show did not disappoint.

The party got going as the A-list arrived at Kensington Gardens. The Burberry guest list is always the most exclusive on the schedule, and sitting FROW this season was the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, Burberry girl Rosie Huntingdon-Whitely and famed photographer Mario Testino.

Fashion heavyweights on the FROW

Brit girls Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse and Laura Bailey also made an appearance, obvs.

We love Alexa’s cape!

Suki rocks the geek chic look, and Laura wears the iconic Burberry trench

Both style icon Olivia Palermo and beauty blogger Tanya Burr were also in the audience.

Both wore Burberry for the show, natch.

Transforming a space in Kensington Gardens, Jake Bugg took to the mic as Edie Campbell led the model line-up down the catwalk.

The calm before the storm

No Burberry show is complete without a live performance

So, what about the clothes?

For this season, Burberry presented a mash-up of classic tailoring and bold prints with a heavy dose of disco fever thrown in.

Partywear perfection came by way of rainbow hued snakeskin dresses, sequin minis and metallic brocade separates. We can see these been snapped up by Alexa et al immediately.

Dream partywear

The winter collection included a plethora of covetable coats and instagrammable outerwear. Traditional coat styles such as duffles, military numbers, aviator jackets and parkas all featured but were all given a very modern twist. Think bright plaid, snakeskin, furs trim and printed belts.

We’ve got our eye on all of these…

The accessories were just as exciting. Patterned tights and chunky buckled boots were worn throughout, and Burberry introduced a new bag this season: the Patchwork, a petite shoulder bag with an oversize buckle.

The next new ‘It’ bag?

The beauty look reflected the shimmering pieces within the collection and Burberry’s head makeup artist Wendy Rowe gave all models a ‘glitter tear’ look using the soon to be released Burberry Beauty glitter pots.

Wendy’s mood board featuring the new glitter pots

We can’t wait to try this when festival season rolls around.

Festival makeup, sorted!

By Elizabeth Bennett