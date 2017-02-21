Editor Gilly reports on the brand's AW17 show, and shares exactly how to get the look on the high street...

When Burberry moved its LFW location from the light, airy space it occupied in Kensington Gardens to the former Foyles bookshop in central London, I have to admit I was dubious. But therein lies the beauty of Christopher Bailey and his unparalleled vision; it always makes sense.

From the shopping innovations he’s pioneered (including the see-now-buy-now business model, now in its second season) to the incredible (and seemingly unending) things that that man can do with a trench coat, it’s no surprise that Burberry is booming.

Seeing as last season’s show, based on Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando, left me in tears (no mean feat, considering I failed to shed but one tear at my own wedding) I was looking forward to this new offering. I was not disappointed.

Surrounded by Henry Moore sculptures, which were in fact the inspiration for the collection, I swooned over ruffled cotton poplin shirts, bell sleeve jackets, delicate lace shift dresses, striped silk shirt dresses and herringbone wool coats with exaggerated shoulders.

Previously simple wardrobe staples (a Breton, a grey jumper, a trench) were transformed into something quite breathtaking, a feeling only amplified when models emerged for the finale in couture capes embellished with feathers, crystals and lace (oh, my).

There were no tears this time but that’s mainly due to the sums I was doing in my head to work out how I could get my hands on those structural coats. At least I’ve got my priorities in order…

Get The Look

Chances are, you’ve got a few of Burberry’s new season staples on your rails already but, if not, here’s what to buy now to become a Burberry girl: