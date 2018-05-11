Bridesmaid Dresses: The Ultimate LOOK Edit

14 images

Bridesmaid dress shopping? We've got you covered...

The season of weddings is upon us, which means that brides everywhere are probably hunting for the perfect bridesmaid dresses for those closest to them.

We know how important it is when finding your own wedding dress and wedding shoes, but shopping for other people’s outfits for your big day? It can be tough.

Your bridesmaids are sure to be different shapes and sizes, each with their own individual style and preferences. But, of course, today is about you.

For such an important milestone, every detail needs to be just right. Which is why we’re here to help you find the perfect dress (or dresses) for your bridesmaid BFFs.

So, think of us as your fashion fairy god mother as we’re here to lend a helping hand by sharing our edit of bridesmaid dresses that are both beautiful and affordable.

Want to know the best news? The high street is home to some pretty amazing bridesmaid dress styles. Oh yes, the all-important details of your special day no longer have to break the bank. Hoorah!

Long Bridesmaid Dresses

Ted Baker Dress, £229

There’s nothing more glamorous than the classic floor length maxi dress like this one from Ted Baker. With no shortage of choice of this classic style this season you’ll be sure to find one your girls will love.

Short Bridesmaid Dresses

Stevie May Dress, £180

If your bridesmaids are wanting to show off those heels, a shorter or midi style dress is the one to go for, such as this beauty from ASOS.

Bridesmaid Dresses In Plus Sizes

Coast Curve Dress, £149

We know that women come in all different shapes and sizes sizes, and love that the high street (finally!) has endless options for your whole crew. From curvy to petite Coast are just one of the stores that will have you covered.

Bridesmaid Dresses in Blush

Topshop Dress, £95

What better colour to have your girls in than this elegant blush colour. If the dreamy lilac hue hasn’t won you over, the delicate draped detailing sure will.

Bridesmaid Dresses In Grey

Oasis Dress, £85

A newcomer this season is this delicate soft grey which is the perfect shade to fit in with any colour scheme – especially if you’re still undecided on your floral theme.

Oasis have quickly become a go-to for occasionwear, with sleek styles that won’t break the bank.

Bridesmaid Dresses With Lace

Jarlo Dress, £130

With lace being an undeniable classic how could you not consider going with a dress like this lace Bardot midi from House of Fraser for your Spring/Summer wedding.

Still in need of some inspo? Check out these celebrity bridesmaid dresses.

Once the dresses are sorted, you can turn your attention to the perfect hairstyle accompaniment and, you guessed it, we’ve got all the bridesmaid hairstyles you could need.

Shop even more below. There are some real steals in our edit, including the high street’s hottest stores, Topshop and Oasis, as well as wedding collection go-tos Debenhams and Coast.

Enjoy (and congratulations!)

Words by Roz Donoghue