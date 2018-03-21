Boohoo’s New Collection Is Here To Change Your Life

10 images

*Adds all to basket

What do we love more than a new celeb collaboration? A new celeb collaboration that doesn’t require a new credit card.

Enter – actress and singer Zendaya’s new high street drop. The Hollywood star who has a casual 49.1million Instagram followers (and has starred alongside heart-throb Zac Efron, FYI) has a spring edit with Brit brand Boohoo.com, and we’re obsessed.

Jacket, £25, Zendaya x Boohoo.com

Skirt, £18, Zendaya x Boohoo.com

Following on from the likes of Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods and popstar Charli XCX, Zendaya is the latest A-lister to edit her own collection for the online giants. Choosing her favourite 50 pieces from the spring line, she describes the capsule as ‘effortless and simply cool’. With everything from sunny yellow denim updates, deckchair stripes and every top you’ll ever need to add to your jeans and a nice top combo, we want in.

Luckily for us all then, the collection has just dropped online right now. And guess what? LOOK is in LA as we type with mega-babe Zendaya to attend her launch party at the Dream Hotel and see the drop up close and personal, with the girl herself. Aside from her eyebrows, we want her style and this is a sure-fire way to get it seen as she told us ‘the best thing about my personal style is that i just don’t have one, it somehow all just works together. My fans will love my edit as they’re chic, fashion forward and love clothes.’ Yep, you’re right Ze, who wouldn’t love it?

If we had it our way we would snap up all 50 pieces to look *just like Zendaya. *OK, kind of. But we have to pick our faves and after seeing them all, it has to be the striped tie front crop top. If there’s anything that makes us want to stay in the sunshine, it’s this. We’ll be teaming it with mom jeans and woven mules for spring, and layering it over a bikini with a straw bag for those summer hols. It’s basically the only top you need for new season. Best part? It’s only £16. Win-win.

Crop top, £16, Zendaya x Boohoo.com, coming soon

Obvs, we can’t pick just one. We’re also obsessed with these scalloped waist jeans that come in indigo and washed denim. We’ve seen them on IRL, and boy do they look fierce with a capital F.

Style them up for now with the crop top above, and wear later in the year with a tied up shirt and sliders. We need them in both colours tbh.

Jeans, £25, Zendaya x Boohoo.com

Be quick girls, we predict this collection is going to break the internet – mainly from LOOK HQ all filling their baskets RN. Go, go, go!