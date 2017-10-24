The Best Women’s Clothing Sales This Black Friday

It's almost time...

It’s almost Black Friday and that can only mean one thing… it’s time to get shopping. YAAASSS.

Hundreds of brands will be slashing prices this year, across beauty, technology, homes and more. But what really gets us excited is the thought of updating our winter wardrobes.

When it comes to women’s clothing, there are going to be bargains everywhere. We’re already prepped for the M&S Black Friday sale, and we’re pretty sure we’ll find some amazing Topshop Black Friday deals.

Want to know more about Black Friday? Read on…

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday first emerged in the States, but came over to the UK in the 00s. It’s since become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, offering incredible deals and discounts. Whether you fancy treating yourself or are just eager to get started on your Christmas shopping, this is definitely the day to do it.

When is Black Friday?

24 November. Cancel your plans and make sure your laptop’s fully charged – you won’t regret it.

Black Friday Sales Women’s Clothing: River Island

Looking for a new pair of high heels for party season? River Island is always a good place to start.

In 2016, they offered a whopping 50% off 50 different items. So we’re pretty sure they’ll have something just as special up their sleeves this year.

Black Friday Sales Women’s Clothing: ASOS

How do we love thee, ASOS? Let us count the ways. From winter coats to little black dresses, we can always rely on the online retailer to stock exactly what we’re looking for.

Want to know the best thing? Last year, they had 20% off EVERYTHING.

Black Friday Sales Women’s Clothing: New Look

In 2016, New Look had discounts on lines such as women’s, men’s, shoes, maternity, teens, tall, petite and plus size. So basically… Christmas starts here.

Black Friday Sales Women’s Clothing: Miss Selfridge

Last year, the high street favourite offered up to 50% off coats & jackets. We’ve got all our fingers crossed that we’ll be treated to similar deals this November.