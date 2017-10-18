Black Friday Dresses: The Very Best Deals

Your destination for the latest deals and discounts on Black Friday dresses...

Welcome to your one-stop-shop for Black Friday dresses.

Black Friday marks the event that ALL self-confessed shopping addicts need to flag in their diaries. Yup, highlight and underline the date right now, folks.

Whether you’re looking for discounted dresses, great deals on designer names or the latest gadget at a cheaper price, there’s sure to be something for you.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that we have the folks across the pond to thank for. Originating in the US, it was first introduced to the UK in the early ’00s. Fast-forward almost twenty years and it’s become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, producing the best deals and discounts. It also, unofficially, marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping period – SANTA IS COMING – and we’re still crossing our fingers that it’ll become a public holiday.

When is Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday is on 24th November 2017.

Yup, we know what we’ll be doing in our lunch break.

Best Black Friday Deals For Little Black Dresses

This entrance 🔥 thanks for having us @londonmarriottcountyhall 👏🏼 #LFW #AylinxNetaporter ##marriottcountyhall *Anzeige http://liketk.it/2sMhA @liketoknow.it #liketkit A post shared by A Y L I N K O E N I G (@aylin_koenig) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

We’ve always been taught that every girls’ wardrobe needs one of these. Perfect for the first date, Christmas party or even that all-important office meeting, the LBD has many uses. Looking to snap up a Black Friday dress of the black variety? We have a feeling that some of our high street heroes, including Topshop and Miss Selfridge, will have some spectacular savings on offer. Watch this space.

Best Black Friday Deals For Red Dresses

Wine time 💃🏼🍷❤️ Dress by @ohpolly #MG_PaidPartner A post shared by MICAH GIANNELI (@micahgianneli) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

If you’re looking to add a pop of colour to your ‘drobe, this is the way to go. Whether you’re hunting for the ideal wedding guest dress, or a statement frock to see you through evening events, the red dress is sure to hit it out of the park. In fact, online retailers and the great British high street have produced some knockouts – and we’ll be keeping our debit cards at the ready come Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Deals For High Street Dresses

Summer colour combos forever please… You can shop all the details with @liketoknow.it ☺️☺️ http://liketk.it/2rldQ #liketkit A post shared by Lydia Rose (@fashioninflux) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

All of our favourite fash’ destinations – including New Look, ASOS, River Island and Marks and Spencer – are sure to be offering something special on Black Friday.

If you’ve had your eye on a hero piece but haven’t quite felt ready to part with your hard earned £££, you may want to check their Black Friday deals on November 24th. In fact, many retailers like to target a specific section – which can often include some beautiful dresses. Basically, by Cyber Monday we guarantee you’ll have something new in your closet.

Make sure you bookmark this page for all of the latest discount codes and deals on Black Friday dresses.

We’ll see you at the checkout.