Black Friday Clothing Deals You’ll Want To Know About

We’re willing to bet that you want to know everything about Black Friday clothing deals. Yup, the annual shopping event is coming around for another year, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

When Is Black Friday 2017?

The fourth Thursday of the month and the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, Black Friday is on the 24th November.

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday was brought to us by our friends in the US back in the ’00s. Offering huge deals and savings across some of our favourite clothing brands, as well as many more bargains, it’s become one of the hottest events of the year. Keen to get started on your Christmas shopping? This is definitely the day to do it.

There are a number of theories as to why it’s called Black Friday, but the most popular is that it marks the point in the year when retailers begin to turn a profit, and go from being ‘in the red’ to ‘in the black’.

It’s followed by Cyber Monday, which focuses entirely on online discounts.

Where Can I Get The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals?

You’re in luck, as most of your favourite fashion retailers will be offering huge Black Friday deals. Whether you’re looking for something specific (bookmark that page from now so that you can check back for a discount on the day) or you simply want to browse clothing or accessories to see what’s on offer, many of the big players – including ASOS, John Lewis, M&S and River Island – will be taking part.

Amazon, who just launched its own fashion collection, are very likely to offer something special in their Black Friday sale, as it was the first to bring the shopping event to the UK. Obviously Amazon also stock a lot of other brands, so it’s a destination that is well worth keeping in mind.

