Black Friday 2017 is creeping ever closer, and the countdown is officially in full swing.

As ever, we’re predicting a huge surge in online shopping over the days that surround the annual event. And with so many incredible deals and bargains, covering fashion, beauty and technology (to name a few), we can see why.

It’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed when trying to bag yourself the perfect bargain, which is why we’ve come up with the ultimate guide to make it easier for you to boss it.

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday is that special time of the year when retailers offer incredible discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology, travel and more.

The annual shopping event originated in the US, having been introduced to the UK in the early 2000’s when American companies, Amazon and Asda, began targeting their overseas shoppers.

When Is Black Friday 2017?

This year Black Friday will fall on the 24th November – so mark that date in your diary.

Traditionally, the shopping event takes place on the day that follows Thanksgiving in the United States.

Why is it called Black Friday?

It’s most commonly thought that, back in the ’80s, businesses would use red ink for recording financial losses and black ink for financial profits. So, basically, it literally means a big profit day for retailers.

What time does Black Friday start?

It normally all kicks off at midnight. This means that a lot of online retailers will start slashing prices and unveiling deals from 12am on the 24th November 2017.

How do I find the best deals?

It’s probably easier to get an idea of what you’re looking for ahead of the event, bookmarking the pages that are of interest.

We’ve pulled together a list of the latest deals below, which we’ll be updating throughout the shopping day with the latest alerts.

