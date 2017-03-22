WORLD EXCLUSIVE! Binky Felstead: ‘I’ll Be Choosing My Baby’s Name’

The Made In Chelsea mum-to-be reveals her new range exclusively in LOOK, and she is feeling feisty (we like!)

Binky Felstead is quite literally glowing. She’s on set for our exclusive bump shoot and to celebrate the launch of her latest In The Style collection, but despite confessing she’s ‘utterly, ridiculously tired’, it’s not apparent. Rosy skin? Check. Bright eyes? Check.

She admits her bump has ‘ballooned’ recently, and the baby is all we gossip about as we sit beside her.

Binky’s favourite thing about the pregnancy so far? ‘Well, Josh [AKA JP, her on/off/on/off and now definitely on again Made In Chelsea beau, 27] loves my new boobs!’ she laughs. ‘But the whole journey has been amazing.’

It’s been just three months since Binky revealed she was pregnant with JP. ‘He’s been incredible,’ she tells us. ‘People think we’ve split, but it’s rubbish. We are having a really good time together.’

As for baby names – Binky has revealed the couple are expecting a little girl – she has a few in mind, but JP has limited say on the matter.

‘I’ve given him a list of names to choose from,’ Binky confesses. ‘It’s my baby and I’m going to do what I want.’

And the star doesn’t want any more advice. ‘It can get really irritating. I think the whole ‘breast is best’ thing is, like, urgh,’ adds Binky. ‘I think it’s quite annoying. Everyone’s different, every pregnancy’s different.’

We’ve never seen Binky this confident and opinionated. And she’s the same on the subject of wedding bells, implying that it’s something they’ve talked about: ‘We’re taking a bit of time with that. We’ll get this [the pregnancy] out of the way first.’

In fact, she’s more concerned with her babymoon. JP’s taking Binky on a relaxing, luxury two-week break very soon. And as for the birth, she’s got that planned, too.

‘I’ve got a great doctor – his dad delivered me and my siblings,’ she says. But that’s where the help stops: ‘I don’t want a nanny. Josh wants to be full-time daddy. I’m taking a nice amount of time off, but I’ll be a working mum.’

Binky’s latest collection launches 23 March at Inthestyle.com. For more on her and JP, check out this week’s issue of LOOK.