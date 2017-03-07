Beyonce Shows Off Her Blossoming Baby Bump With Blue Ivy And Jay Z

Queen Bey looked like green goddess

It only seems like 5 minutes ago Beyonce shocked the world with her announcement that she was pregnant with twins. Now Beyonce’s bump looks like it has officially popped!

The Carter family enjoyed a night out at the Beauty And The Beast premiere in LA. Prior to hitting the cinema the entire fam staged an impromptu photo shoot in there home.

Beyonce wore a Grecian gown

Beyonce and Blue Ivy did the ultimate mum-daughter-matchy-matchy and co-ordinated their premiere outfits.

Little Blue looked adorable in her tiered pink and green frock with parrots embroidered on the chest. The 4-year-old wore Converse with her dress because, you know, she’s cool.

We’re also seriously envious of Blue’s beaded plaits! Basically we want her wardrobe and hair stylist, please.

If Blue’s style isn’t available, we’ll happily take Beyonce’s.

The Carter family looked super happy

Preggers Bey opted for a floor-sweeping gown in emerald green. The dress featured gem detailing on the plunge neckline and empire line bust to show off her bump. And what a bump!

In one cute shot, baby daddy Jay Z gently touches his wife’s tummy.

Not one to be left out of glam proceedings, Jay Z made sure his outfit matched up to his wife and child’s, throwing a very jazzy denim coat over his tee.