12 images

Winter is the season to be armed with the cosiest and comfiest clothes that will keep you warm and snug. But it doesn’t mean you have to ditch looking your usual chic self. Here at LOOK HQ we believe in looking good and feeling great whatever the season. Why not start with the ‘It’ item every girl loves- dresses, you can never have too many.

When the sunny weather is well and truly gone and winter comes knocking its time to rethink your key wardrobe essentials. The first step is to rethink texture; it’s now all about heavy-duty materials that will keep you warm on those cold days. Go for tweed and woven fabrics, which is great for your work wardrobe too, and with the picks we have here, you’ll look like you just walked off the catwalk. Ribbed knits are a key trend, and what better way to wear it than working it in a midi dress style? It’s the easiest throw-on winter dress for the season- no ironing required, what more could a girl want?





Read More: Winter Boots





When it comes to prints don’t ditch them, just swap them. From winter florals to jacquard prints to bold stripes and tartan, there really is something for everyone.

What are you waiting for? Get shopping…