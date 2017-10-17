Best Winter Coats: The LOOK Edit

28 images

Time to find the best winter coat for you, with high street picks from ASOS, Topshop and River Island...

Winter coats are the sartorial backbone of our seasonal wardrobe, so it’s absolutely essential that we find the perfect one. From furry lined parkas to tailored overcoats it’s all about finding the right coat to suit your lifestyle, and once again the British high street has come up trumps with a fantastic selection of affordable cover-ups that will see you through Christmas and beyond.

If you are looking for something practical to keep out the winter chill (and the guaranteed English drizzle), a military style parka is probably the best way to beat back the changeable weather whilst maintaining a utilitarian stylish edge. Every year it seems this shape gets a catwalk inspired update. Luxe features such as faux-fur trimmed cuffs and hoods, and finishes in a variety of eye-catching fabrics help elevate the humble parka from ‘sensible’ to sensational.



The same can be said for more classically tailored styles like the belted trench, the classic mac, or the peacoat. These timeless shapes receive seasonal attention from the high street, with many shops offering playful alternatives in a range of fabrics and colours. Anything in a silk or wool mix will be a great investment piece as not only will these fabrics keep you toasty warm, but natural materials tend to last for ages if you give them due time and attention. Happy days!

So whether you are choosing a winter coat to compliment an office wardrobe, or simply searching for the perfect status piece to revamp your existing cold weather threads, we’ve picked some of the best offerings from all your favourite retailers to take the stress out of what can sometimes be a daunting task. And if you’re keen on making your money stretch further, don’t forget to check out our Black Friday clothing deals for major bargains.

Remember, investment is often key to finding an instant signature style, and don’t be frightened to embrace colour. Whatever your shape, budget or style, team LOOK have got your winter coat needs sorted….