8 images

EVERYONE is on the hunt for the best winter boots, right? Well, lucky for you, we've selected the best that the high street has to offer...

Winter boots are here, and the choice is even better than last year.

With all the new designs on the high street we can’t wait to get our hands on a new pair- or maybe even more than just the one pair. Trust us, you will be itching to shop too when you see all the amazing winter boots we have picked for you. Winter is well and truly on its way and with the autumnal season making us eager to ditch our high summer wardrobe and slip into cosy, comfy winter looks, a new pair of boots is the perfect addition.

When you’re shopping for those perfect pin-flattering boots, there are so many options to choose from. Of course, we’ve all come to rely on the go-to ankle boot. This season, they have had a revamp – and it’s all about texture blocking. Think suede or croc for that instant upgrade.

A heeled ankle boot is great for that desk-to-dinner outfit too, and if you’re feeling adventurous, go for the tough detailing with bold zips and buckles. From python print to the power house ’70s trend that dominated the catwalks, take your pick of the high street’s luxe offerings.

SEE: Best Winter Coats: The Look Edit

The other new boot styles making a comeback are knee-high boots andcalf-length boots. One of the most flattering shapes, it sits between the knee and ankle boot, giving the perfect silhouette.

You can’t go wrong with a classic tan shade, but another key hue this season is berry. It’s the perfect colour to effortlessly compliment most colour schemes, in any of your outfits.

With so many amazing winter boots to choose from, don’t blame us when you’re stuck trying to choose which pair to buy.