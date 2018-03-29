Sportswear: The Best New Buys

26 images

Hunting for the best sportswear used to be, let’s face it, a bit of a mission.

First of all, you have to identify the best kind of clothes for your chosen activity. You know the drill; you’ll need looser garments for yoga and tighter pieces for high impact sport. Once that’s been decided, the next step is to filter through all the different brands and price ranges until, suddenly, shopping for the gym has lost all its motivational feeling and left you, well, in a bit of a flap.

Well, luckily, there has never been a better time to shop women’s sportswear, with many of the high street giants now stocking their own ranges of specialised gym wear that is both stylish and affordable.

Best Sportswear Brands On The High Street

From Primark sportswear to H&M, most of our beloved high street stores are now offering entire collections of gorgeous sportswear pieces to suit all body shapes and sizes. What’s more, many of their tops and vests start below the £10 mark. Plus, many also have a great selection of accessories such as yoga mat bags, gym locks and backpacks to complete your workout wardrobe. Our fave has to be the new collaborative collection between Urban Outfitters and Sergio Tacchini which totally ticks off this season’s 90s athleisure trend.

Best Classic Sportswear Brands

While sportswear giants such as Nike and Adidas are still creating gorgeous ranges of women’s sports clothing that look just as chic off-duty as they do working the treadmill, there are a few under-the-radar brands we’ve fallen for. Look to Varley for bold prints, or Active In Style for chic pieces that have also been spotted on some of our fave A-listers.

Marie Claire Sport

Marie Claire UK, the premium fashion and beauty magazine brand, has also launched its very own sportswear range, designed for women who want fashion-forward active wear for use in and out of the gym. The result? Camo print vests, innovative leggings that mould to the legs and slim line vests. Basically everything you could ever wish for in sportswear.

All in all, we’re more than excited about all the fun sportswear available right now.

Let’s get sweaty!