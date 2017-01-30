12 images

Let your clothes do the talking with these top twelve stylish slogan t-shirts.

When they say ‘wear your heart on your sleeve’ – WE say, wear your thoughts on your tee. Enter these slogan t-shirts…

Yep, slogan t-shirts have become a bona fide fashion staple over the last few years with celebrities such as Cara Delevingne and Rihanna leading the charge, fusing witty text with gnarly rockster attitude to nail a particularly off-beat street style cool. And yep, we want in on this action too.

As usual, those savvy high street retailers have gotten wise to this purse-friendly and oh-so-wearable trend and have made it their mission to find the very best captions for your chest, coming up with snappy quotes and text to ensure that everyone knows exactly what’s on your mind without you having to utter a single word. Perfect for those mornings when you really can’t be bothered to tell everyone that you got up on the wrong side of the bed, and are actually in a bit of a fouler…

And, believe it or not, some of the A-list’s fave slogan t-shirts are actually perfectly affordable and available to shop online. Cara D’s go-to Local Heroes are responsible for her famous ‘Last Clean T-Shirt’, and their full range of lust-worthy t-shirts can be shopped online for under £40. And with brands such as Motel, Tea & Cake and Brandy Melville selling out slogan tees, sweats and shirts in Topshop, it just goes to show that this is one micro trend here to stay for the fashion long haul.

So, we’ve rounded up the very best slogan t-shirts for you to shop and rock how you please. Whether it’s nabbing something sassy to pair with ripped denims in time for festival season, or a très chic tee to style up with tailored harem pants and heels, you’re guaranteed to find a shirt to suit every size and budget.

All that’s left to choose is the slogan. Enjoy.