9 Red Dresses To Make You Feel Like A Knockout

9 images

Looking for the perfect date night frock, day dress or striking floor-sweeper? You've come to the right place with our edit of the high street's best red dresses...

Finding that knockout dress can be a headache for the savviest of shoppers. The little red dress or, LRD as the fashion pack call it, may not have been your wardrobe must have, but it definitely should be. Much brighter than the LBD (little black dress) but equally as wearable, it’s time to banish the boring black as these crimson number’s can see you through every season.

From prom, party, evening and cocktail, the little red dress is the go to style for any event and once again, online and the great British high street have produced some knockouts.

Wedding season is still in full swing and what better way to nail your wedding guest look than with this gorgeous Jane Norman maxi choker dress? The synched in waist, peephole and flattering long sleeves will work wonders for most shapes. Prefer something a little less structured? New Look’s seriously pretty red floral dress is the perfect way to switch from church appropriate to night do ready. Just pop on a jacket over the top to protect you against this unpredictable English weather.

Looking for something to spice up your Valentine’s Day date? Boohoo, Topshop and Lipsy have the perfect romantic designs to wow your plus one. Simply add nude strappy heels and get ready to turn heads.

Whichever style you go for, there’s a super easy way to find your perfect killer red frock. Forget trawling through all your favourite shopping haunts; let them come to you. Not downloaded Snap Fashion yet? Do it, immediately.

There’s no need to shy away from a bold red number, our gallery has a style suitable for everyone from bodycon, drop waist and skater, there is something to tick all of our metaphorical boxes.