Best Pyjamas: The Styles We Love

11 images

Pyjamas – we all love them.

The high street has seriously upped its womens nightwear game recently, so much so that most sets are now so wearable, they shouldn’t just be reserved for bedtime…

And there’s so much to choose from, too – from silk nightwear to comfy cotton PJ sets, you’re literally spoilt for choice when it comes to ladies pyjamas. Because why shouldn’t you put just as much effort into your sleepwear style?

See: Primark Lingerie…



When it comes to working nightwear in different ways, the catwalks have made it stylishly acceptable to break all the style rules. Which is why we’ll be rocking our pyjama separates with our favourite mum jeans and chunky knits. So that’s a yes to channelling your inner Alexa Chung, ladies…

Nightwear doesn’t have to be boring either; we see it as a stylish extension to your home décor. ASOS does some gorgeous silky separates, our try Boux Avenue for cute short and hoodie sets. Whatever style you’re looking for, it’s in our edit.

See: Best Lingerie…



There’s nothing more comforting then going to bed feeling nice and snug. So if you’re ready to get your cosy on, then check out these cool new pyjamas that we’ve picked out, just for you…

If you want the stylish silks or the cozy kitsch prints, we’ve got it all covered. So go on, get your PJ on girl…