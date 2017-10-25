10 images

Party dresses are one of the best wardrobe investments you can make. Sure, you’ll probably have a busier social calendar around Christmas time, but parties come up all year round, so you’re going to need one whatever the month. To help you out then, we’ve handpicked the best and most affordable styles on the high street to suit every occasion, shape and size.

Black party dresses

Everyone knows you can’t go wrong with a black party dress. Whether you’re a minimalist or not, a black party dress is the sort of party dress you can style to suit literally every event. Choose a mini length and dress up with strappy stilettos and clutch bag for a girl’s night out, or go for a long sleeved midi version and choose court shoes for after-work drinks.

Sequin party dresses

If you thought sequin party dresses were just for Christmas, you can think again. You might feel OTT, but just make sure you choose your sequin type according to the time of year and occasion. Stick to black, heavy designs in autumn/winter, and switch for brighter, more delicate creations come spring/summer.

Lace party dresses

Lace is the answer to a could-be-designer party dress, with everyone from Chanel to Saint Laurent showing lace party dresses on the runway. Now, the high street has a load of affordable versions we can all snap up- just keep fabrics simple elsewhere.

Plus size party dresses

From Simply Be to JD Williams and ASOS, there are plenty of plus size party dresses to choose from. Of course, we’ve made sure every dress taps into this season’s hottest trends, too.

