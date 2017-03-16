14 images

Looking for a whole host of new midi skirts to style up for spring? Whether you opt for floral, pleated or metallic, make sure it's one of these...

Midi skirts have gone through a bit of a sartorial revival recently, and we’re loving the fact that this super flattering length has become the statement skirt style season to season.

Fusing ’50s glamour with an effortless practicality, the midi skirt has become the go-to hero for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Alexa Chung, and (luckily for us) the great British high street has responded accordingly – from the fitted pencil, to the floaty pleated prom, midi skirts are making their presence felt in stores everywhere, so there really has never been a better time to shop this trend.



SEE: Leather Skirts: The Best On The High Street



For a new take on a seasonal work wardrobe, why not work a utility style midi into your 9-5 look? Sosandar and New Look have some fantastic offerings in muted beige and khakis, adorned with interesting features like oversized pockets or d-ring wrap fastenings. Pair with a soft white blouse and peeptoe block sandals and you’ve got the makings of one fabulously wearable office outfit. The same skirt can then be dressed down for a lazy weekend brunch with the addition of your favourite sneaks and an oversized plaid shirt.

And if you are in the market for a chic wedding guest outfit, then look no further. We love Topshop Boutique’s silky ditsy printed number and these pretty pleated midis by Biba and Monsoon.

We’ve rounded up some of the best midi skirts on the market to give you some mid-length inspo. All that’s left for you to do is shop, shop, shop…