Maternity Dresses: The Best On The High Street

Unflattering tent-shaped frocks are a thing of the past. Don't believe us? We've rounded up the most stylish maternity dresses ready to shop on the highstreet RN... You're welcome!

Maternity clothes shopping. Let’s be honest, it’s not the easiest task in the world. On top of choosing something fashionable, on-trend and in keeping with your personal style, there’s something else to think about that makes it a whole lot harder: a rapidly blooming baby bump. Yep, for nine whole months, us lucky ladies have got the added pressure of putting together outfits that’ll suit both us AND our burgeoning belly (which, just to make things even more difficult, changes size practically everyday). But we’ve got news. Frumpy pants, masculine tees and I-look-like-I’ve-been-washed-too-many-times-I’ve-lost-all-shape maternity dresses are officially a thing of the past.

The times you spent wondering how on earth Chrissy Teigen looked so darn flawless in everything she wore during her pregnancy? That could be you! The tears you shed over Fearne Cotton’s inanimate ability to rock an entirely normal wardrobe during hers? Wipe them away, ladies, because the high street is chock-full of figure-flattering maternity dresses that you’ll wish you could wear everyday. Honest.

The best part? With summer looming, we’re sure your social calendars are filling up just as fast as ours (sans booze, obvs), so we’ve put together an edit of the very best maternity dresses to suit every occasion you’ve got coming up this season. We’re talking weddings, races, BBQs, garden parties – you name it. If it’s something more feminine you’re after, look to printed bodycons and floral midis. Or, when it comes to casj and comfy weekend-wear there’s soft cotton shirt-dresses and throw-on-and-go t-shirt dresses in high supply.

See… Not a tent-like frock in sight!