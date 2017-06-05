Travelling has never looked so good...

The sun is out, Spring is officially sprung, and the Look office is discussing holiday plans, road trips and city breaks like there’s no tomorrow. Forget Pippa’s wedding (for a minute if you can…). Luggage sets, hand luggage and carry-on bags are the hottest topic of the day.

Compact cabin-sized luggage that’s cute, affordable and practical is pretty hard to come across. And if, like us, you’re always on the lookout for stylish luggage that doesn’t cost the earth then this little edit of light-weight luggage and travel bag brands that are currently crushing it (and making us want to go on holiday all the more) will be right up your street…

Ines x Lipualt





Fashion forward and fresh this Parisian inspired collection caters for everything from carry-ons to rucksacks. We love the super chic navy and red options from style icon Ines de la Fressange and luxury luggage label Lipualt. We want one of each.

Pop & Suki X Away

Possibly the cutest collaboration ever! Pop & Suki (aka. Poppy Jamie and Suki Waterhouse, if you weren’t already familiar with the entrepreneurial bffs) super sweet accessories brand joined forces with Away to create a powder-pink carry-on. Available in all four of Away’s classic suitcase sizes ‘The Carry-On‘ £225, ‘The Bigger Carry-On‘ £245,’ ‘The Medium‘ £275, and ‘The Large‘ £295 you can actually get all pink (matching sets, if you like) everything, just the way we like it.

Matalan

Bag yourself a set that looks pricey, but cost peanuts. Even more cash to spurge on your flight- hooray! The carry on size is just £50 from Matalan – Making this the perfect rolling pal for your next weekend getaway.

French Connection

Classic, tick! Chic, tick! Under £200, tick! Vegan? TICK! French Connection’s travel accessories have always been a lovely option to travel with, but this gorgeous globetrotter totally tops the lot. Sold as a ‘fuss-free’ affair this £199 faux-leather trimmed, cotton-canvas trolley suitcase is dreamy. With wheels that spin a full 360-degrees you’ll be able to dash to duty-free with no dramz.

Antler

One of the very best brands for the coolest carry-on luggage. Antler nail the perfectly sized, hard-wearing and easy rolling cabin case every time. And the best news? This futuristic blue style is on sale for £99.

Eastpak X Paul & Joe

Inspired by Paul & Joe’s creative director, Sophie Méchaly’s Malaysian travels. Each piece from Eastpak X Paul & Joe’s cute collaboration features bespoke prints designed by Sophie and continues with Eastpak’s ‘inspired by the world of…’ series. With playful prints mixing punchy camo and butterflies this super sweet and, most importantly, super light weight range is available across everything from holdalls to back packs.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Lulu Guinness

#Lulu's a beach… #Travel #Wanderlust A post shared by Lulu Guinness (@lulu_guinness) on Jul 16, 2016 at 4:32am PDT

The summer holiday season wouldn’t be complete without seeing one of Lulu’s iconic lips cases on insta. We’ll forever be lusting after one of her pillar-box-red four-wheeled styles.

Karl Lagerfeld

For SS’17 Karl Lagerfeld has launched his first luggage collection and we’re *obsessed*. Worried the £395 suitcase will break the bank? Try joining club Karl airways with a ‘K/Jet’ passport holder (£85) or luggage tag (£45) instead.

Mon Purse



Our go-to for monogrammed travel accessories Mon Purse have the sweetest pieces. Completely customizable you can create your carry-on completely from scratch – picking everything from colour to the detailing and hardware, type of lining and, of course, the monogram. We think their passport holders and luggage tags make the perfect getaway gifts!

Now you’ve found the perfect summer holiday travel pal sorted it’s time to get your flights booked and road trip planned. Tweet us @lookmagazine and let us know where you’re heading, and which case you’ll be taking with you!