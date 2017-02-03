Lace-Up Heels: The Ultimate LOOK Edit

11 images

From spindly stilettos to 70s style platforms, lace-up heels are everywhere RN and there's a good reason why...

We all love a shoe upgrade… And thanks to a whole host of celebrities and our fave high street stores, lace-up heels are now officially on top of our new season lust list.

We’re all about catching onto shiny new shoe trends here at LOOK. And the talk on the town is that lace-up heels are the it shoe style to slip your foot into this season. Yep, these lace-up lovelies were a major hit on the SS’17 catwalks, with designers like Givenchy showcasing gorgeous ghillie lace-up designs at their shows. And with street stylers and A-list celebs alike ALL rocking this chic shoe trend, we think it’s time to treat yourself…

Our fave model of the moment Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of lace-up heels – in fact they’re pretty much a regular staple of her shoe-drobe right now – remember those ah-mazing DSquared2 skyscraper thigh highs she rocked on the red carpet last year? Whilst her BFF and fellow ‘squad’ member, Hayley Baldwin, loves the ghillie lace up shoe so much she even incorporated it into her very own collaborative shoe collection with fashion forward footwear brand Public Desire. Good work Hayley!

Still need convincing? Well, whilst they might look a little daunting, lace up heels are pretty much the perfect footwear for any and every occasion you’ve got coming up in your iCal. Even a pair in a simple shade has the ability to give your LBD or a formal floral dress that style-icon edge. (So that’s your wedding guest look sorted, then!) However, don’t let this fool you into thinking that lace-up heels are reserved for eveningwear only. Nope, these heels can create an effortlessly chic off-duty look too. So strut yourself to that lunch date in epic style by teaming yours with a pair of deconstructed denim jeans and a sporty tee. Trust us!

So there you have it; lace-up heels are a definite buy it or regret it wardrobe staple, so it’s time to get your hands on a pair ASAP.