Best Dressed At The CFDA Awards 2011

The CFDA, or Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, is always a prestigious affair, and last night the fashion competition was fierce. Less glitzy than the usual red carpet soirées, attendees can afford to be a little more off-beat with their outfit choices, and we love it. Amanda Seyfried, Chloë Moretz, and supermodels Coco Rocha and Doutzen Kroes were our top four looks of the night, and trust us, it wasn’t an easy choice. Amanda Seyfried opted for the design detail du jour – frothy feathers – on her monochrome high-necked number, while teen style sensation Chloë Moretz went oriental in a kimono wrap dress and lattice heels. Coco Rocha upped the fashion ante, styling her retro floral midi with an oversized black hat and booties – we love how her popping mani lifts the look – while fellow catwalker Doutzen Kroes brought the va-va voom in a slashed to the thigh, sheer-topped gown. Looking that good, we bet this foursome had the rest of the guest list shaking in their Louboutin boots! GG