Best Denim Jackets: The LOOK Edit

With spring time on its way lightweight denim jackets will become your new trans-seaonal staple. Believe!

Denim jackets… Every girl needs one in her wardrobe.

Why? Because they’re the most versatile and easy-to-wear pieces out there, with the ability to take you right through from winter to summer. Pair one with a chunky knit, scarf and gloves to keep cosy in the colder months, and pop over a floaty dress for balmy summer evenings.

Of course, this means you’re sure to find a dreamy denim jacket no matter what the season. But if the thought of dragging yourself around hundreds of shops fills you with a bit of anxiety, we’ve done all the hard work for you, trawling the high street to find you the best cover-ups out there… You can thank us later, ladies.

The type of denim jacket you go for will depend on your look. We’ve found something for a girlie girl, a high-maintenance diva, a sports luxe pro… we could go on.

We’re particular fans of Mango’s edgy ‘Punk’ slogan cover up, which is perfect for toughening up even the most feminine of outfits. Just add a floral midi and a lacy top and you’ll be channelling the SS’17 catwalk quicker than you can say ‘expert styling’.

For a super girly look, these floral designs from New Look and Pretty Little Thing brings the 90s trend straight into 2017. And we must admit, we’re a teeny bit in love.

If you’re digging the retro look (aren’t we all?!), you’ll be popping Zara’s pussy-bow style straight into your shopping basket.

What’s great about these oversized denim jackets by H&M and Topshop is that they’re all-over indigo, meaning they would go with everything in your wardrobe. Bonus!

Still not sure what denim jacket you’re going to be wearing this year? Scroll down to see all of our favourite pieces on the high street RN…