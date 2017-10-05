10 images

Christmas jumpers have started to overtake the turkey as the most iconic part of the festive season. From novelty knits to chic cashmere numbers, everyone you know will be donning their fave festive knits before you know it, so make sure you nab the hottest ones on the high street before anyone else.

From snowmen to elves and everything in between, this season all our fave high street stores have seriously delivered on fun prints. We’re crazy for Pull & Bear’s seriously cute animals and Topshop’s amazing pompom offering.

If you’re turning your back on novelty and are after something a little more luxe, then make your way to M&S, who are killing it with their festive knits already this year.

From polar bears to an glitzy jumpers, we think we’ll be wearing these ones from Boohoo way past New Year.We mean, why not?!

And if you’re in the market for a serious Christmas jumper investment, then Markus Lupfer is where you need to head. Amazing draping fairy lights and glitzy Christmas puddings make for some seriously glamorous sweaters which will have you reigning supreme on Christmas Jumper Day in the office.

It’s never too early to start considering this vital christmas buy, so whether you go garish or chic, just make sure you get on board the Christmas jumper train immediately. And remember, at Christmas there’s no such thing as ‘too much’, so go all out even if you don’t usually!

What are you waiting for? It’s time to peruse the best Christmas knits on the high street. We’ll be updating our edit as we get more in so keep your eyes on the ball so you have the funkiest Christmas jumper of them all!

Happy shopping festive folks! We have a feeling it’s going to be a goodun!