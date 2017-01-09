The Golden Globes 2017: The Best Accessories Spotted At The Golden Globes

The best, and most accessible, accessories as seen on the red carpet

With diamonds usually acting as the go-to accessory of choice for actresses on the red carpet it was a lovely surprise to see some alternative and affordable accessories on our favourite stars.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Michelle Williams wow-ed in a delicate white lace off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown which she’d accessorised with a cute choker-inspired ribbon necklace. As firm fans of the 90s inspired choker, we love this little bow style!

Whilst LOOK magazine favourite Sienna Miller accessorised her cut-out Michael Kors gown with a sleek bow tied around her ponytail and a chic string of pearls. Classic yet preppy, it’s possibly the sweetest look of the night.

So many of our favourite actresses tapped into the season’s hottest accessories trend, rocking statement earrings on the red carpet. But we loved Kristen Bell in her incredible Harry Winston earrings the most.

Tweet us @lookmagazine and let us know which accessories trend you’ll be copying from the Golden Globes red carpet.