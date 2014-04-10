Bershka’s Hot New Drop Has Just Landed!

Bershka’s latest spring offering has touched down in stores, and it’s print perfection! We’ve fallen in love with all the new pieces, which include beaded sleeveless tops, floral flatforms and bold statement necklaces.

The brand has lovingly catered to our every springtime sartorial need, with printed palazzo pants, open-back tees, and cute shorts and camis. We can’t get enough of the amazing tropical print, either – it’s stamped on everything from shift dresses to vests. And there’s even a lightweight sweater in ‘of the moment’ pineapple print. It’s the perfect fruity cover-up for breezy days on the beach. We can’t wait to start shopping!



By Hannah Banks-Walker





