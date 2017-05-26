Bella Hadid Continues To Slay On The Red Carpet In Cannes

We just cannot cope 🔥🔥🔥

Just when we thought that Bella Hadid couldn’t up her red carpet game anymore, she went and pulled it out of the bag with a, well, basically naked dress.

It’s safe to say that this little lady is looking FIERCE right now, and her latest offering has brushed all of her previous Cannes looks under the carpet. Yup, even that now-famous red number from last year.

We mean, just look at it.

The 20-year-old attended the amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, and she certainly made an impression.

The Ralph & Russo gown was made up of a structured bustier top and a sea of jewels.

The crystal-embellished dress draped over one shoulder and flowed down, incorporating a thigh split.

Bella opted for high-waisted nude briefs, which were just about visible under the sheer fabric.

According to People, the designer label – which was created by London-based duo Michael Russo and Tamara Ralph – describes the dress as ‘custom nude illusion tulle gown with draped pleating and high split leg, elaborately hand embroidered with crystals, glass beads and silver chain.’

We’re sold.

Bella’s glam was suitably stripped back, with her hair pulled into a tight top knot. The Victoria’s Secret model was glowing, showing off an enviable tan and shimmery strobing.

It’s no secret that Bella has suffered the odd wardrobe malfunction – and it’s becoming something of a tradition for her at Cannes – but we love that this little lady still takes risks with her glam.

And there’s just no denying that she always looks beaut.

Way to slay.