Prayers = answered

Once, twice, three times a trend, right? If we take that at face value, Bella Freud’s sweaters are basically a wardrobe staple. You know the ones – ‘1970’, ‘Je T’aime Jane’ – the motif emblazoned knits have been worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung, but at £290, they’re a very distant dream. Enter, Joanie.

The brand was only founded three months ago, but since then, approx 423 fashionistas have stepped out in the brand’s sweaters. How is this relevant to Bella Freud, you ask?

Jumpers, £35 each, Joanie

Well, complete with slogans including ‘Maybe Baby’, ‘Cocktail Time’ and ‘Stupid Cupid’, they’re so similar even we (*ahem* fashion mavens *ahem*) have mistaken them for Bella Freud.

SEE: 12 Knitwear Pieces We’re Loving This Winter

In fact, the only thing that’s any different is the price. Joanie’s knits come in at just £35 each – that’s £255 less than a genuine Bella Freud.

Now we’ve got your attention, then, here’s how to wear it:

Date Night: Follow @belleandbunty’s lead and dress up with a chic black mini, boyfriend blazer and jazzy ankle boots. Remember to add colour elsewhere if you go for the black version.

Saturday Shop-a-Thon: We all know comfort is key when it comes to shopping, so team your sweater with jeans and kicks. Joanie jumpers are already pretty retro, but take things a step further and choose culottes and high-top Converse a la @livpurvis for a fun look.

Dinner and Drinks: Suave and sophisticated is the name of the game, so go for a sleek pleated midi skirt and waist-sinching belt. Simples.

See? When we said you could own a Bella Freud jumper for £35, we meant it, and it even comes with the same styling potential. Over and out.