Behind The Scenes: LOOK’s Fashion Shoot In Miami

The LOOK fashion team recently jetted off to join the beautiful people in sunny Miami, using five amazing locations as backdrops for their fashion shoots. One of the locations, for the Poolside Drama shoot (out now) was the super-cool National Hotel (001 305 532 2311), where the whole team stayed for the week – it’s an amazing art deco hotel smack bang on beautiful South Beach. The hotel was perfect for the shoot, as it mixed the elegance of the ’40s with Miami cool. The team shot their hot model Alice around the amazing infinity pool wearing summer’s utility trend, and heat-defying make-up was a must.

Luckily, our top make-up artist Athena Skouvakis has exclusively given Look.co.uk some top tips for perfect holiday make-up…

“Waterproof and sweat-proof make-up in hot climates is a must. On the shoot in Miami, I used a primer first to create the perfect base before foundation application. This will make your foundation stay on for longer and will seal small pores and smooth any fine lines and reduce shine. Shu Uemura UV Under Base is amazing at creating the perfect canvas. I then used MAC Face & body Foundation because it’s light and waterproof, so it stays on all day even in the heat. Always use a waterproof mascara and you won’t get smudging through the day – I used Collection 2000 Volume Sensation XXL Mascara in Black. Stick to powder blushes because cream formulas tend to make skin oily and look even greasier.”



Check out the results in this week’s LOOK magazine, out now. Want it delivered to your door every week? Subscribe to LOOK now.

