The Beckham Family Just Shut Down The Louis Vuitton Front Row

By Brandi Fowler

From the editors of InStyle US

The world’s most stylish family? Check.

Ever the trend-setting trio, Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham turned heads as they hit the front row of the Louis Vuitton autumn 2018 menswear show in Paris yesterday, with each one making a fashion statement.

Victoria matched her husband’s swagger in mustard trousers and a beige long line coat, and completed the look with a red and white striped button down and a burgundy turtleneck.

David, meanwhile, strolled by her side in a navy sweater paired with matching trousers and a khaki-colored long-line coat.

Their 18-year-old son looked just as dapper as he sat next to Victoria in a grey wool long-lined coat paired with a Red signature Louis Vuitton top, skinny jeans, and suede booties.

‘Emotional day for @mrkimjones X so pleased to be here for you x kisses from Paris x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @louisvuitton,’ Victoria wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of them posing with Kim Jones, the Men’s Artistic Director for the brand.

‘Well done, Matie boy. Lots of love,’ Brooklyn added in a video post from the show.

As the family took in the Louis Vuitton collection, they didn’t just watch male models rock the duds on the catwalk. Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell strutted down the runway too, with both stunning in coordinating Louis Vuitton logo-emblazoned coats.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

They were both in the video Brooklyn posted, walking by Jones’s side as he wrapped the show.