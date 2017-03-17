Could This Be The Best Beauty and the Beast Clothing Range Yet?

Love the Beauty and the Beast? Inject some of the movie magic into your wardrobe with Mink Pink's new collaborative collection.



There are some movie franchise products which are quite frankly just too good not to buy/wear/love (even if you haven’t even seen the film) and whilst we have seen many Beauty and the Beast clothing lines at late the new Disney by MP collection from Mink Pink has had everyone of us at LOOK HQ feeling rather giddy. Maybe it’s our childhood nostalgia and fond memories of the original animated flick that have pulled our heartstrings or maybe it’s just because this collection is just so effing cute!

The subtle slogan tees and gold velvet dress are just the right amount of BATB appreciation without making you look like a Disney super nut. And if you are (we applaud you btw), then check out the heavily embroidered bombers and jean jackets. Dreamy eh?

We don’t know about you but we can’t wait to wear the rose printed midi wrap dress. Yes it’s totally trending now but what about in a year’s time you say? Why not try teaming it with a heavy knit cardi and a pair of suede cowboy boots for an effortless off-duty look which will take you right through to winter and beyond? #winning