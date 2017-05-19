Baywatch Swimsuits Are Back!

Because we've always wanted to be a Baywatch bae.
Summer 2017 is already set to be the summer of ‘high-cut’ swimwear. With all of our fave celebs sporting high-waisted, high-cut style.
A major trend of the 80s and 90s, wholly due (in our opinion) to Pamela Anderson on Baywatch, the high cut-style is all about clean-cut styles and high leg lines. An updated, more risqué alternative to the high-waisted styles that we’ve been growing more and more partial to the high-cut helps to keep your silhouette streamlined and sleek.
Whilst the style is, of course, available in 101 shades, prints and cuts we’re drawn to the classic, iconic red. The high-cut is perfect for all body shapes: elongating legs, sculpting torsos and highlighting waistlines – as demonstrated by Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor in the amazing Swimsuits For All collection. You can catch the trio playing lifeguards in Swimsuit for All‘s summer ad – sadly this gorgeous collection is currently only available to shop stateside. So, we’ve collated a little edit of the hottest red cossies on the high street so you can feel part of the body-positive-clique whether you’re swimming in a London Lido, partying it up poolside in Ibiza or lounging on the beach.
With the high street offering varying degrees of highness – from hip-bearing to barely-there, there’s a level of comfort for everyone. Helping ensure that you feel your hottest poolside this summer!