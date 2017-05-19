Baywatch Swimsuits Are Back!

11 images

Because we've always wanted to be a Baywatch bae.

Summer 2017 is already set to be the summer of ‘high-cut’ swimwear. With all of our fave celebs sporting high-waisted, high-cut style.

A major trend of the 80s and 90s, wholly due (in our opinion) to Pamela Anderson on Baywatch, the high cut-style is all about clean-cut styles and high leg lines. An updated, more risqué alternative to the high-waisted styles that we’ve been growing more and more partial to the high-cut helps to keep your silhouette streamlined and sleek.

@portermagazine by @terryrichardson and @georgecortina @ladyrmason 💙🌈🙏🏼such a fun week!🎈 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Whilst the style is, of course, available in 101 shades, prints and cuts we’re drawn to the classic, iconic red. The high-cut is perfect for all body shapes: elongating legs, sculpting torsos and highlighting waistlines – as demonstrated by Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, and Niki Taylor in the amazing Swimsuits For All collection. You can catch the trio playing lifeguards in Swimsuit for All‘s summer ad – sadly this gorgeous collection is currently only available to shop stateside. So, we’ve collated a little edit of the hottest red cossies on the high street so you can feel part of the body-positive-clique whether you’re swimming in a London Lido, partying it up poolside in Ibiza or lounging on the beach.

With the high street offering varying degrees of highness – from hip-bearing to barely-there, there’s a level of comfort for everyone. Helping ensure that you feel your hottest poolside this summer!