Bathleisure is officially a thing. If you have an Instagram account, you’ll know what we mean- it’s the new trend sweeping social media, whereby people are sharing selfies wearing nothing but a head towel and/or bathrobes. Yes, really.

The bathleisure idea of wearing a towel on your head first became a thing when Rita Ora wore one complete with bathrobe, diamond necklace and a full face of make-up to the EMAs. Since then, everyone who is anyone took the opportunity to jump on board and share their very own towel selfies. Thus, #Bathleisure was born.

Here’s the deal: as opposed to the sloth-like state that usually comes post-bath, people are giving the towel-robe a whole new lease of life and teaming it with make-up and/or jewellery to create a ‘lady of leisure’ look- one that says ‘I’m so fancy, I don’t even need to get dressed’. Bizarre, we know.

Bella Hadid’s doing it.

Street style star @manrepeller is even doing it.

Some are taking the trend a step further and posing IN the bath.

Others are taking it less seriously.

And some are going for French girl vibes avec un croissant.

As crazy as it looks, we can’t help but like the idea of lying about in our towel for hours on end without any judgement at all. We may never have to style our hair again, never have the struggle of straightening our locks, never have to fork out for a blow dry. Like seriously, it would be stupid not to take advantage of such a trend, wouldn’t it?