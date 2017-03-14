The Cult Bag You Need This Spring

*Adds to basket*

Thought a straw shopper or a wicker basket was just for summer? Think again. While a basket bag is perfect for carting your never-ending list of belongings to the beach, or packing a picnic for the park, who’s stopping you carrying the classic style all-year-round?

This year we’ve noticed that all the style set seem to be doing it. From Alexa Chung to blogger, Lucy Williams, the straw bag is making a strong case for being Spring’s most-wanted bag.

Take your cue from the street style stars, and pair with jeans, ankle boots and a smart coat. While when the weather warms up it will look just as great worn with a shirtdress, biker and mules.

Not just a sartorial win, the basket bag scores serious points in the practicality stakes. Forget carrying a canvas tote for your excess belongings, you can easily shove your laptop, lunch and gym kit in your basket bag.

Buying into this trend couldn’t be easier thanks to the slew of stylish (and affordable) basket bags currently on the high street. Scroll down to see our favourites.

Mango, £39.99

J Crew, £49.95

ASOS, £22

H&M, £8.99

Matalan, £10

The White Company, £55