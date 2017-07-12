And it's cool AF.

You may have noticed that pink is literally everywhere right now – with ‘millennial’ pinks saturating our Instagram feeds and wardrobes.

And now global fashion brand Missguided has jumped on board the trend by collaborating with none other than Barbie herself. Yes, you heard that right.

The nostalgic collab between Mattel’s iconic doll and the online fashion house features 43 pieces – from swimsuits and jackets to bumbags and phone cases – and we want it all!

Heavily inspired by casual leisurewear, the black, white, pink and camo print collection features fun everyday pieces that you can easily mix and match with your existing wardrobe. And, staying true to the Barbie aesthetic, the iconic logo is reimagined and up-scaled across the back of oversized jackets and denim cut-offs.

And that’s not all. From quilted satin bomber jackets and skirts to camo print swimsuits – there’s so much choice!

Wear the classic Barbie logo swimsuit as a body and style with denim cut-offs or jeans, while the satin bombers will look uh-mazing with metallic leather skirts and statement earrings.

Five keys looks from the collection have been created in miniature for the Barbie doll too. You know, just in case you want to twin…

Created 58 years ago, Barbie still remains a champion of pop culture.

The collection launches tomorrow on the Missguided website (with prices ranging from £5 – £60) and it looks set to be an instant sell-out. So if you want to get your hands on it, you better move fast!

Shop it HERE.

Afterall, who doesn’t want to be a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world..?