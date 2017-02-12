4 images

This lot made us scratch our heads with their sartorial choices...

At the big, old and beautiful BAFTAs there were so many incredible dresses it was difficult to make a best dressed edit. We did after much deliberation and lots of cups of tea. But it would be unfair to only focus on the delightful dresses because there were so many that caught our eye. For very different reasons, of course.

Worst dressed? How about weird and wonderful!

Rather than call these ladies badly dressed or worst dressed, we prefer to think of their outfits as being weird and wonderful. Thinking outside the box and pushing boundaries shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing, right?

Among the more kooky looks were Edith Bowman in her many-many-many print dress with its sheeny holographic feel. Irish star Caitriona Balfe had all the right ingredients for a great look but unfortunately the end result was ill-fitting and unflattering.