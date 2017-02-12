BAFTAs 2017: GoT’s Sophie Turner *Almost* Flashes On The Red Carpet

She narrowly escaped with her dignity intact

On one of the biggest nights of the year in the film industry, maintaining your dignity whilst simultaneously looking sensationally hot on the red carpet can be a challenge. But it’s one Game Of Throne’s babe Sophie Turner managed at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Sophie Turner looked gorgeous in a silvery gown

The 20-year-old actress from Northampton attended the awards, which were held at London’s Royal Opera House, looking like a total queen in a chainmail-style dress.

The silver and black frock looked incredible on Turner but was a tricky number to wear thanks to its super deep plunge and high thigh split.

Sansa Stark fully embraced her sexy side!

Strutting her stuff up and down the plush carpet, Sophie could have easily ended up flashing both her boobs and butt but that didn’t stop her enjoying herself.

Sophie, who is currently dating hot boy bander Joe Jonas, showed off her endlessly long legs and lithe body. The blonde left her long locks loose and free, adding bronze-y shadows to her eyes for drama.