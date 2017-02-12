9 images

There were two very clear camps at this year's swanky bash...

The 2017 BAFTAs took place in London’s Royal Opera House and the A-list defied the cold to make an appearance on the red carpet.

The two big trends on the night were plunge and backless

Celebs such as La La Land’s Emma Stone and Split’s Anya Taylor-Wood were among the many best dressed stars who brought their fashion A-game to the event.

As well as the usual frothy frocks we expect to see on the red carpet, we spotted two major stand out trends; the super plunge and backless beauties.

Both trends aren’t exactly what we’d call ‘winter wear’ thanks to the sheer amount of skin on show but when you’re as hardcore as Nicole Kidman, who cares?

Nicole Kidman’s plunge was *very* low

Nicole actually told red carpet reporters that she thought her neckline was cut a little too short, showing off a whole lot of chest.

Bryce Dallas Howard obviously couldn’t decide between the two trends and so bagged herself a dress that did both. Winner.