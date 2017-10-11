The Average Price Of A Wedding Dress Is Actually Quite Surprising

It's gone down A LOT...

Let’s admit it. Engaged or not, we’ve all thought about our perfect wedding dress at some point.

But after spending hours binge-watching Say Yes To The Dress and chatting to married pals, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed about how much they cost.

We guess diamond-encrusted corsets and Cinderella-inspired trains can really add up… Us, divas? We don’t know what you’re talking about.

See: High Street Wedding Dresses: The LOOK Edit

But whether you’re planning your day for reals or just in your head (because that’s totally normal, ‘kay?), there may be no need to worry about not being able to afford your dream gown.

Because according to a survey, wedding dresses aren’t as expensive as they used to be.

Yep. Research by online shopping destination Lyst has found that women are spending an average of £832 on their frocks, which is down 20% from £1112 last year.

It’s also a potential saving of £280. Which, in our opinion, means £280 more for champagne.

See: This Couple Are Charging Guests To Attend Their Wedding

Lyst’s results were based on search, sales and active browsing figures across its website and 12,000 partner brands, as well as a survey of 100 brides-to-be.

Okay, so £832 is still pretty spenny. But if you’re looking for something even cheaper, there are now plenty of options available to you.

A number of high street retailers have launched bridal ranges, including Coast, ASOS, Topshop and Dorothy Perkins.

Interestingly, Lyst found that while users are still searching for designer labels, the demand for brands such as Self Portrait, Needle And Thread and Whistles (where a dress is usually priced in the mid-hundreds) is rising.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

When you put it into perspective, you do only wear your gown once. And with so many more affordable designs on the market, it’s no wonder brides are choosing to splash out elsewhere.

Would you wear high street on your wedding day? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.