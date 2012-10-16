Autumn’s Hottest New Fashion Trend, Secret Socks

We’ve all been caught wearing less-than-cool socks under our boots and over our tights. But now there’s no excuse thanks to Pretty Polly’s new Secret Socks.

Check out their Sock-Horrometer app – where you can upload a picture of your dodgy socks in exchange for a discount off these stylish babies. The worse the sock, the more money you get off – anything from 10% to free!

What’s more, you’ll be automatically entered into a weekly prize draw to win £100 worth of Pretty Polly goodies. AND, if you use your discount, you’ll get 20% off the rest of the Pretty Polly site. Bargain!

Visit Pretty Polly’s Facebook to get your mitts on these brilliant offers. AC